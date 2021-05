Editor’s note: This series takes a deeper look at Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical On the Care for Our Common Home, “Laudato Si’” and his 2021 Platform Goals. Did you know that, on May 24, 2015, Pope Francis signed an encyclical called “Laudato Si’ – On Care for our Common Home?” Five years later, he announced an Anniversary Year from May 24, 2020, to May 24, 2021, where he encourages a new way of living. During this Anniversary Year, Pope Francis established seven public commitment groups and seven platform goals.