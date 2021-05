My name is Parker Martin. My dad carried me to Eldora for the very first time when I was 14 years old. While visiting Eldora, he walked me across victory lane. At that moment I have always dreamed about racing at Eldora Speedway. Now, I might have been given the opportunity to attend one of the greatest events in Super Late Model racing. I am very humbled and excited to possibly go compete with the best drivers in the world. I would also like to thank my sponsors and my team for always giving me a fast car each time we go line up with these drivers.