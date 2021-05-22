Ana forms ahead of Atlantic hurricane season

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven; Southern Craven; West Carteret A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN JONES SOUTHEASTERN CRAVEN AND SOUTHWESTERN CARTERET COUNTIES At 533 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Rhems, or 11 miles west of New Bern, moving southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Bern, Havelock, Morehead City, Newport, Trent Woods, River Bend, Harlowe, Maysville, Rhems, Wildwood, Croatan, Riverdale, North Harlowe, Catfish Lake, Neuse Forest, Cherry Branch Ferry Terminal and Pollocksville. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.