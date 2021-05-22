Ana forms ahead of Atlantic hurricane season

MOREHEAD CITY — Beachgoers in Carteret County and along the North Carolina coast are advised by state officials to give shore-nesting birds their space. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission issued an advisory Tuesday, asking beachgoers to remember to “share the shore” with beach-nesting birds, giving them, their eggs and chicks a wide berth. Shorebird nesting is now underway along the coast, and biologists with the WRC urge people to watch where they step because these birds are very sensitive to disturbance.