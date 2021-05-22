newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, NC

Ana forms ahead of Atlantic hurricane season

Winston-Salem Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has formed, Subtropical Storm Ana. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the latest forecast on Ana and a look at another disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.

journalnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane Season#The Atlantic#Extreme Weather#Mexico Hurricane#Storm#Gulf Of Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentcarolinacoastonline.com

National Weather Service forecasts chance of severe weather Monday evening

NEWPORT — Local forecasters are calling for a slight chance of severe weather late Monday in Carteret County. The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office issued notice Monday there’s a slight threat of severe weather beginning at 5 p.m. at the earliest Monday. Damaging wind gusts, hail and frequent lightning are all possible through midnight.
Beaufort, NCwcti12.com

Weather Radio Wednesday -- Beaufort Ace Home Center

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — StormTrack 12’s Weather Radio Wednesdays return to eastern North Carolina, and the first stop is the Beaufort Ace Home Center in Beaufort today. StormTrack 12 Chief Meteorologist Donnie Cox and Meteorologist Anthony Baglione will be at the Ace Hardware in Beaufort Ace from 11:30 a.m. to...
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 05:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches from Oregon Inlet to Cape Lookout. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.
Carteret County, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

Wildlife commission advises beachgoers to watch out for nesting birds

MOREHEAD CITY — Beachgoers in Carteret County and along the North Carolina coast are advised by state officials to give shore-nesting birds their space. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission issued an advisory Tuesday, asking beachgoers to remember to “share the shore” with beach-nesting birds, giving them, their eggs and chicks a wide berth. Shorebird nesting is now underway along the coast, and biologists with the WRC urge people to watch where they step because these birds are very sensitive to disturbance.
Carteret County, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

Fire early Sunday destroys clam hatchery in Sea Level

SEA LEVEL — A fire Sunday morning destroyed the Mill Point Aquaculture clam hatchery on Norris Neck Road in Sea Level. The blaze was reported at 5:51 a.m. by James Morris, owner of the business and Morris Family Shellfish Farms, and fire departments from Down East responded to douse the flames at the business.
Atlantic, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

Atlantic hurricane season starts soon; forecasters call for above-average activity

NEWPORT — Atlantic hurricane season is approaching in less than a month, and meteorologists are calling for above-average activity. The season runs each year from June through November. N.C. State University issued its forecast for the season April 14, while Colorado State University issued its forecast April 8. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center has scheduled its hurricane season forecast for Saturday, May 15, the last day of Hurricane Preparedness Week.
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven, Southern Craven, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven; Southern Craven; West Carteret A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN JONES SOUTHEASTERN CRAVEN AND SOUTHWESTERN CARTERET COUNTIES At 533 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Rhems, or 11 miles west of New Bern, moving southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Bern, Havelock, Morehead City, Newport, Trent Woods, River Bend, Harlowe, Maysville, Rhems, Wildwood, Croatan, Riverdale, North Harlowe, Catfish Lake, Neuse Forest, Cherry Branch Ferry Terminal and Pollocksville. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.