MLB

Morning Briefing: Injuries Keep Stacking and Mets Keep Winning

By Jordan Baron
metsmerizedonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets pulled off another miracle victory Friday night, topping the Marlins in 12 innings on the backs of Jake Hager, Khalil Lee, and Johneshwy Fargas. The team announced a plethora of moves on Friday, including the movement of first baseman Pete Alonso to the 10-Day IL with a right hand sprain. Alonso is the latest of the battered Mets to join the list, also joined by right-hander Tommy Hunter, who is dealing with lower back pain. To fill the empty spots on the roster, the Mets recalled Yennsy Diaz and selected Brandon Drury from Triple-A. The team also activated Sam McWilliams from the Minor League IL and designated Daniel Zamora for assignment. All of these moves were announced via the New York Mets team Twitter account.

metsmerizedonline.com
