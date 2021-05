WATSONVILLE, Calif. (May 14, 2021) – Battling a field full of fresh faces and enthusiasm for the growing Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction season, Fresno’s David Prickett affirmed his place at the top of the pedestal. Prickett earned his 15th career win in the production-powered Midget series on Friday night at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. The win opened a two-night weekend for the series with a stop on Saturday at Petaluma Speedway on tap.