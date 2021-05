Arnau Martínez is the new pearl of Girona and the player on whom all the children of the rojiblanca quarry are now focusing their eyes. The young defender, still in youthful age, has broken down the door of the first team and is settling in professional football. Arnau is breaking records and burning stages at breakneck speed and since he made his debut in the Second Division on matchday 31, against Albacete, he has not disappeared from the pitch. Francisco's pulse did not tremble at the time of giving him the title and it has been shown that his decision was more than correct. Arnau has already been eight games in a row without missing a single minute and taking his position from him is almost mission impossible.