Maserati And Chinese Fashion Designer Create Special Ghibli Hybrid
Maserati rarely builds an ugly car; just look at the 2021 MC20 supercar or the elegant Maserati Quattroporte, but as with most other exotic car builders, buyers are demanding ever-increasing levels of customization. Brand's such as Porsche cater to its more exacting clientele via its "Exclusive Manufaktur" wing for added customization, and Mercedes-Benz has its "Designo Manufaktur Program". Maserati is aiming to join the craze with its Fuoriserie customization program, which the brand says will be "the blank sheet of paper on which customers can write their own stories, and will be the means of setting free their creativity."carbuzz.com