Paradox Interactive makes games free on Steam during PDXCon Remixed

Today on IGN The Fix: Games, Valve president Gabe Newell has hinted at the idea of PC-only Steam games coming to consoles, and they might even be coming sooner than you think. Many have speculated that games like Half-Life: Alyx coming to the PSVR2, or even the Steam storefront itself coming to some consoles. Insomniac devs recently explained just how far the Ratchet and Clank series has come, and where it's going in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, thanks to influences from past games. Lessons learned during the production of Sunset Overdrive and Spider-Man have been instrumental in shaping the gameplay and movement in Rift Apart, the upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive. And last but certainly not least, Microsoft has made a dynamic theme available for the Xbox Series S and Series X that harkens back to the original Xbox.