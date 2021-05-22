newsbreak-logo
Paradox Interactive makes games free on Steam during PDXCon Remixed

By Luke Shaw
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParadox Interactive has made Stellaris, Cities: Skylines, and Surviving Mars free as part of its digital convention PDXCon Remixed. Publisher and developer Paradox Interactive has made three of their biggest titles free for this weekend, as part of a Steam Sale that is running alongside its digital fan convention. The...

