Saturday NBA Playoff Sharp Report (5-21)
Today the weekend kicks off with a loaded betting slate featuring 15 MLB games, 5 NBA playoff games, 4 Stanley Cup playoff games and UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt. For extensive Saturday betting analysis, be sure to join Patrick Meagher and myself this morning from 10 a.m.-noon ET on The Lombardi Line. We'll be LIVE from the South Point in Vegas dissecting all the big matchups and updating the top lines moves across all the major sports. We'll be joined by Thomas Gable at The Borgata in Atlantic City.www.vsin.com