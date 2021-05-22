Saturday NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Picks: Our Best Bets for Penguins vs. Islanders, Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs, More (May 22)

Jarry is slated to be between the pipes for Game 2 against the Islanders on Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports. Jarry was peppered with pucks during Game 1, as he faced 41 shots and gave up four goals along the way. It was the third time in his last six starts that the 26-year-old netminder has allowed four goals, though he is 4-1-0 in those contests. Unless Jarry can rediscover his game, it could be another first-round exit for the Penguins.