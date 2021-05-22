Saturday NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Picks: Our Best Bets for Penguins vs. Islanders, Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs, More (May 22)
Things should continue to heat up Saturday in the NHL playoffs, with four games taking place on North American ice. The day’s first puck drops at 12:30 p.m. ET, with the Tampa Bay Lightning looking to go up 3-1 on the Florida Panthers in their series. We close out the quartet of contests with the Minnesota Wild hoping to even things in their matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights.www.actionnetwork.com