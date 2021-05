Juventus may be on a downward spiral, but the more things change, the more they stay the same: Cristiano Ronaldo is still scoring goals. Incredibly, the 36-year-old is still doing what he does best - hitting the back of the net with a football - and at a relentless pace. He's been so prolific in the black and white stripes of Juve that in less than three seasons, he's already managed to reach the unbelievable 100-goal milestone.