newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Subtropical storm Ana forms in Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago

MIAMI — (AP) — Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ana was located about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory.

The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda.

The hurricane center said Ana is a subtropical storm because it is “entangled with an upper-level low,” but still has some “tropical characteristics.”

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
584
Followers
9K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Atlantic Hurricane#Bermuda#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Season#Ap#The Hurricane Center#Subtropical Storm Ana#Forecasters#Meteorologists#Maximum Sustained Winds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Far South Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MAINLAND MONROE AND MIAMI-DADE COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM EDT * At 649 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Doral to 9 miles west of Miccosukee Resort to near Everglades National Park. Movement was east at 10 mph. * Nickel size hail, funnel clouds, and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Miramar, Miami Beach, Homestead, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, South Miami, Surfside, Homestead General Airport, Miami Gardens, Virginia Key, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, The Redland, Kendall, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach and Aventura.