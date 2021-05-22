Cooper: Herman Lay, Atlanta’s chip man
Lay’s Potato Chips were a constant staple at my parent’s house along with milk, bread, and toilet paper. A handful of Lay’s along with a small glass bottle of Coca-Cola were my go-to snack after school. The advertising campaign for Lay’s during the 1970s was a series of commercials starring Bert Lahr who portrayed the Lion in “The Wizard of Oz.” Each Lay’s commercial placed Lahr in various situations testing himself against Lay’s sales pitch, “Bet you can’t eat just one Lay’s potato chip!” Lahr always lost the bet, and so did I.www.douglascountysentinel.com