Two people from Henry County found themselves behind bars Saturday for outstanding warrants in Washington County. Eighteen-year-old Dallyn Joe Kern and 28-year-old Desiree Lynn Bishop, both of Mount Pleasant, were arrested at around 9:30 a.m., according to the Washington County Communications Center. They were wanted for burglary in the third degree, a class D felony. Each is being held on $5,000 cash only bond. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.