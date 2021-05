The top ten percent of Lehighton High School students are honored for a job well done!. An awards ceremony was held for the hard working scholars last night. The guest speaker via zoom was a 2008 Lehighton graduate who got his very first job with us. Dan Snyder worked as a BRC13 news reporter for two years. He's really happy Lehighton is the place he calls home. In July of 2016 he made a big decision joining the Fox 25 news team in Oklahoma City. He talked about challenging changes in his life, like how he was terrified to move halfway across the country to a city where he knew no one, but he told the students sometimes change is well worth the effort.