newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, IA

One New COVID-19 Death in Washington County, 12 and Older Vaccine Clinic Next Week

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first COVID-19 death in over a month was confirmed in Washington County Friday. The state dashboard shows Washington County at 51 deaths, and for surrounding counties Johnson is at 84, Louisa is at 49, Henry is at 37, Jefferson is at 35, Keokuk is at 31, and Iowa is at 24. Washington County has seen a seven-day average positive test rate of 3% or below in the last two weeks, while Iowa’s seven day average has been below 4%.

www.kciiradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Jefferson, IA
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
County
Washington County, IA
City
Keokuk, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
Washington County, IA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Home Health#Older Vaccine Clinic#Washington County Friday#Counties Johnson#Deaths#Fall#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors to Proclaim Mental Health Month

A proclamation for Mental Health Month will be read during the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. The meeting will also include a public hearing followed by possible acknowledgement of an animal confinement feeding operation in Highland Township, personnel change requests from the secondary roads and conservation departments, acknowledgement of a Living Roadway Trust Fund grant application, and approval of an Iowa Department of Transportation Washington County budget amendment.
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Halcyon House Washington Page (5/17/21) Kidzfest

On today’s program we’re talking with Washington County Hospital and Clinics Special Events Coordinator Greta Clemons about Kidzfest: Hiking to Health happening this Friday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Washington’s Central Park. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Receives Election Cybersecurity Grant

The Washington County Auditor’s Office recently received a grant to strengthen cybersecurity in response to elections. County Auditor Dan Widmer presented a grant agreement to the Board of Supervisors at their recent meeting which they approved. The county applied for and was awarded an amount not exceeding $10,000 for the purpose of preventing, preparing for, and responding to cybersecurity threats to elections. This is part of the Help America Vote Act which was passed by the U.S. Congress in 2002, and the agreement requires that the county maintain a proper accounting system and maintain records to demonstrate compliance with the agreement. The county is also subject to an audit of all funds received under this agreement. Widmer says approval of this agreement is the first step in this process, and further details of this grant will be released in the future.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Riverboat Foundation Awards 27 Spring Small Grants, With a Surprise

Twenty-seven grant awards were approved for the spring small grant cycle from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation Wednesday. The Foundation Board of Directors met at Wooden Wheel Vineyards to approve the grants of up to $5,000 each for a total of $122,799 awarded. Board Director Mark Weidman says over 50 applications were received which were evaluated by each of the directors and later by two subcommittees which narrowed the applications down to 27, 18 of them having unanimous approval, “With the nine remaining we had further discussion and there were no further issues, no one had some hard feelings about group one wanted to fund this, group two didn’t. After some minor discussion we all agreed that there were 27 great applications. The number was just a little bit over our goal which is a rough number. The foundation is doing very well financially, the casino is doing great financially, with those things that we took into consideration we decided to fund all 27 applications for this cycle.”
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Applying for Federal Grant for Skunk River Bridge

A grant application letter of support for the McKains Bridge was approved by the Washington County Board of Supervisors earlier this week. County Engineer Jacob Thorius explained that last fall a group came together to apply for what was formerly known as a BUILD grant which is now called a RAISE grant, which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity. The Iowa County Engineering Association with the Iowa Department of Transportation is submitting an application to receive funds to help reconstruct eight selected bridges throughout the state including the Skunk River bridge to complete route W-21. Thorius says this project will increase the bridge width from 21.9 feet to 30 feet, “Our bridge is estimated at about $6.5 million, the project would be about 20 years of our bridge funding alone which we couldn’t do. So in order to construct it we’d have to stop all other construction and pull our funding from all other resources and tie up funding for about 4.5, 5 years and do no other project to complete this one.”
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington Police Department Celebrates Police Officer Week, Officer Memorial Day

The Washington Police Department has been shining the spotlight on its officers for National Police Week. The department has been posting photos and bios for each of their officers on their Facebook page, which Chief Jim Lester says was inspired by the feedback received from their community input survey they conducted earlier this year and discussions with their police community advisory committee on how to better engage with the community, “Like I’ve told the city council and told the community several times before, we’ve got a great police department. The officers here are professional, they’re dedicated to their community, they do an awesome job communicating with the public and responding to the calls for service. They handle crisis incidents, they do an excellent job with those responses, and I couldn’t work with a better group of guys.”
Washington County, IAsoutheastiowaunion.com

Washington County auditor moves forward with cybersecurity grant

The Washington County Auditor’s Office is moving forward with an application for a cybersecurity grant. The Board of Supervisors gave the go-ahead Tuesday for county Auditor Dan Widmer to submit the application to the state. “This is an election security grant for up to $10,000,” Widmer said. “A lot of...
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Tree Giveaway, Plant Sale at Washington County Fairgrounds Tomorrow

The Washington County Fairgrounds is the place to be tomorrow for local plant lovers. The Washington Tree Committee will be holding a drive-through tree giveaway and the Washington County Master Gardeners will be holding a plant sale both starting at 8 a.m. One tree will be given per household, with 170 trees in 15 different species being offered, made possible by the Washington, Iowa Betterment Foundation. Those participating in the giveaway are asked to enter only from the campground road far southeast entrance. The tree committee also advises the public to contact Iowa One Call (1-800-292-8989) before you dig for your tree.
Washington County, IAthenews-ia.com

Supervisors discuss redistricting requirements

Faced with a May 15 deadline to have a temporary redistricting commission in place, Washington County supervisors on Tuesday, May 11 approved the resolution creating the group and a five-member commission that cannot meet until the national 2020 census overlay is released August 16. Once the precinct boundaries are established,...
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Appoint Redistricting Commission Members

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved appointments to a commission that meets once each decade during their meeting Tuesday. As part of the 2020 census the supervisors appointed members to the temporary redistricting commission following a work session that was held last week. It was determined that the board would select three members and the county democratic chair would select two. The minority party selected Lorraine Williams and Harold Frakes, and Bill Poch, Chris Graber, and Steve Swaffer were chosen, who reside in supervisors Bob Yoder, Marcus Fedler, and Jack Seward Jr.’s districts, respectively. County Auditor Dan Widmer says the state’s deadline to form the commission is May 15th, “I will contact the chairperson and say, ‘Here are the final census numbers,’ and then it’ll be up to the chair to determine a meeting time. And we’ll have a schedule for them when this all needs to be accomplished and it’ll be up to him or her to take it from there.”
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Washington for Justice Fundraising for Fourth of July Meal Kits

A local organization is continuing on the success of their holiday meal kit project last December with another offering this Fourth of July. Washington for Justice’s inaugural meal kit program raised over $3,000 to provide 63 kits for families throughout Washington County to make a traditional Midwestern or Latinx-style meal. Washington for Justice Director Meredith Henderson says they are now collecting monetary donations to offer meal kits this summer, as food insecurity is year round, “I’m still blown away at the generosity of our community for our holiday meal kits. That was amazing and shows that the need is there and the desire to help our community is there as well.”
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Mount Pleasant Man Convicted of Lesser Charge in Washington County

A Mount Pleasant man recently pleaded guilty to an amended charge in Washington County. Court documents show that 29-year-old Nicholas Wesley Hill was convicted of trespassing – first offense, a simple misdemeanor, and was ordered to pay a $260 fine with a 15% surcharge. Hill was also found to not have the reasonable ability to pay court costs and court-appointed attorney fees. Hill was originally charged with second-degree attempted burglary, a class D felony, for a February 23rd incident. Hill attempted to grab the door handle to enter a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a Washington residence with a one-year-old infant inside the vehicle. The victim stated she told Hill to leave and called 911. Hill also had active arrest warrants in Henry and Linn counties.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisor Becomes Published Author

A local elected official has recently fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming a published author. Washington County District Four Supervisor Stan Stoops has recently published a book of 23 short stories titled, “Good Days & Better Days.” These are all true stories from Stoops’ life, and he shares that he got to work on putting together the book a couple years ago when he went on an 11-day kayaking trip down the Skunk River, “And I kept a journal and I farmed that journal out to a few folks and there were two people who made the same comment when they read the journal and they said ‘I felt like I was there.’ That was good encouragement, I thought maybe I can write an interesting story.”
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Annual Washington Tree Giveaway at County Fairgrounds Saturday

Granny smith apple, persimmon, and eastern white pine are just a few of the species being offered at the Washington Tree Committee’s annual free tree giveaway this Saturday. The event is being held for the second year at the Washington County Fairgrounds to allow social distancing amid the pandemic, and the public is asked to enter only from the campground road on the southeast corner of the fairground. Committee member Andy Dahl says 170 trees will be distributed for those who want to plant them, “We’ve got 15 species of trees so one of the things that we really want to push is diversity so we don’t have the same problem we had with Dutch Elm disease or more recently Emerald Ash Borer. So the more different kinds of trees you have, the less likely you’ll lose a bunch to some pest. So we try to get something for everyone.”
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Approve Recycling Center Pollution Prevention Plan

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved acknowledgement of a 2021 recycle center storm water pollution prevention plan at their recent meeting. County Engineer Jacob Thorius explained that in the late fall the Iowa Department of Natural Resources conducted a random inspection of the county recycling center and discovered that the county didn’t have a stormwater permit for the facilities out there, which Thorius commented that they never had one, “After further review and understanding of the current situation where we are out there it was determined that we needed to obtain a stormwater permit. As part of that we also have to have a pollution prevention plan to identify how we are going to prevent or mitigate or minimize runoff from the facility out there.”
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Community Event-Filled Mother’s Day Weekend in Washington

The city of Washington was packed with events this past weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day or spend time with other loved ones. The weekend teed off with Main Street Washington’s Main Street Masters: Putt Putt Tournament around the downtown square Friday night, and continued with the 13th annual Demon Dash Fun Run hosted by the Washington Community School District and YMCA of Washington County Saturday morning. Then came the inaugural spring edition of the Washington Chamber of Commerce’s craft fair, which brought visitors near and far to enjoy over 80 vendor booths, Mother’s Day kids crafts, and a mother-daughter fashion show at Central Park. The weather held up until Saturday afternoon when the rain came and cancelled the Corn Country Cruisers event in the downtown square. Upcoming events to look forward to in the city of Washington include the start of the farmer’s market season on May 20th, and Washington County Hospital and Clinics’ Kidzfest in Central Park on May 21st.
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Discuss Pfizer Vaccine Expansion to Youth

Pending authorization of a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those as young as 12 years old was discussed at Tuesday’s Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting. County Public Health Administrator Danielle Pettit-Majewski informed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to give Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to administer the vaccine as early as next week, as it is claimed to demonstrate 100% efficacy in that age group. She noted that her department has stopped holding first-dose vaccine clinics as demand has decreased, but that may turn around with an EUA for the younger age group. Supervisor Marcus Fedler asked about this age expansion, “Has the county health board taken a position then that vaccinating people of that age group is a good idea? Considering that coronavirus and viruses similar to this don’t actually affect them.”
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Highland School Board Meets Monday

The Highland School board will take care of routine business at a regular meeting scheduled Monday. Among items on the agenda are discussion and action on this year’s graduating class, staff contracts, administrative contracts, waste water project bids, Washington County Riverboat Foundation grant, Grant Wood agreement and policy readings. The board will also receive administrative reports from the board of directors, principal, school board secretary and superintendent. The meeting is set for 5p.m. Monday, May 10th in the high school board room.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Mount Pleasant Residents Arrested on Washington County Warrants

Two people from Henry County found themselves behind bars Saturday for outstanding warrants in Washington County. Eighteen-year-old Dallyn Joe Kern and 28-year-old Desiree Lynn Bishop, both of Mount Pleasant, were arrested at around 9:30 a.m., according to the Washington County Communications Center. They were wanted for burglary in the third degree, a class D felony. Each is being held on $5,000 cash only bond. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.