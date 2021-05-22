One New COVID-19 Death in Washington County, 12 and Older Vaccine Clinic Next Week
The first COVID-19 death in over a month was confirmed in Washington County Friday. The state dashboard shows Washington County at 51 deaths, and for surrounding counties Johnson is at 84, Louisa is at 49, Henry is at 37, Jefferson is at 35, Keokuk is at 31, and Iowa is at 24. Washington County has seen a seven-day average positive test rate of 3% or below in the last two weeks, while Iowa’s seven day average has been below 4%.www.kciiradio.com