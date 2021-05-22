newsbreak-logo
Saturday morning weather forecast

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeping an eye on the tropics where the first named storm of the season formed. Looking ahead to temperatures in the 90s.

Burwell, NE
Burwell Daily

Burwell Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Burwell: Tuesday, May 25: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Angoon, AK
Angoon Daily

Angoon Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Angoon: Tuesday, May 25: Scattered Rain Showers; Wednesday, May 26: Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night;
Farlington, KS
Farlington Daily

Farlington Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Farlington: Tuesday, May 25: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 26: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 27: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Environment
Lilliwaup Daily

Lilliwaup Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lilliwaup: Tuesday, May 25: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night; Thursday, May 27: Light rain in the day; while rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Dunn County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dunn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-25 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dunn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL DUNN AND SOUTH CENTRAL BARRON COUNTIES At 315 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ridgeland, or 20 miles south of Rice Lake, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Dallas around 320 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Dannemora, NY
Dannemora Daily

Dannemora Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dannemora: Tuesday, May 25: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
EnvironmentWDEF

Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – May 26th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Staying Mainly Dry And Quite Hot Through Tomorrow!. This Morning: Expect fair to partly cloudy skies through the morning. It will say warm for a while with lows in the mid & upper 60’s. - Advertisement - This Afternoon: Lots of sunshine, very hot, and hazy again...
Runnels County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Runnels by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-25 22:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Runnels A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR RUNNELS COUNTY At 1045 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Benoit, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Benoit around 1050 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lake Winters Lake, Ballinger Lake and Us-83 Near The Concho- Runnels County Line. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentabc17news.com

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms likely Thursday

Strong to severe thunderstorms are looking more and more likely as we get into Thursday. All modes of severe weather will be possible, but there are still a few details to iron out. SETUP. We've been stuck in a pretty persistent southerly flow the past few days. Warm temperatures and...