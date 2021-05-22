Saturday morning weather forecast

Effective: 2021-05-25 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dunn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DUNN AND SOUTH CENTRAL BARRON COUNTIES At 307 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prairie Farm, or 19 miles north of Menomonie, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Prairie Farm around 310 PM CDT. Ridgeland around 315 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Dallas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH