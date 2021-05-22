Saturday morning weather forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Burwell: Tuesday, May 25: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;