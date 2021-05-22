State Track & Field Meet Nets Washington, Mid-Prairie Champions So Far

It’s the final day of the 2021 State Track and Field Meet in Des Moines, but the KCII-listening area already has some champions to be proud of. Washington’s Elijah Morris earned first place in the 400 meter dash, and Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostetler received first in the 3000 meter run. Hostetler was also part of the state champion distance medley relay team with Maddie Edgington, Tabitha Evans, and Amber Swart. You can hear in-depth coverage of the state meet during our hourly updates on air and find results online at kciiradio.com.