Washington County Supervisors Proclaim May as Mental Health Month

The Washington County Board of Supervisors proclaimed May as Mental Health Awareness Month during their recent meeting. Washington County Disability Services Coordinator Bobbie Wulf gave remarks about mental health before Board Chair Richard Young read the proclamation. Wulf shared that mental health refers to our emotions, thoughts, self esteem, ability to problem solve and communicate, and how we interact in relationships and interpret the world around us. Like physical health, mental health exists on a spectrum and can change over time depending on life circumstances. Wulf says 1 in 5 U.S. adults and 1 in 6 U.S. youth ages 6 to 17 experience mental illness each year. The number of people experiencing mental health challenges has also skyrocketed due to the pandemic, with 40% of U.S. adults reported struggling with mental health or substance use in June of 2020. Wulf says there are steps we can take to help protect our mental health and decrease the risk of mental illness, “Acknowledge that it is okay not to be okay, be compassionate to others and yourself as all of our life’s circumstances are always changing and reach out to get the help you need. Recovery is possible.”