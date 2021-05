AUSTELL, Ga. - Austell Police K-9 Jerry Lee is home recovering after having his leg removed on Friday. He appears to be doing okay according to a post in his Facebook group. The K-9 officer shot while tracking a suspect back in April. The K-9 unit was asked to assist in the search for a suspect who was avoiding a driver’s license and safety checkpoint on Chapel Hill Road near the Interstate 20 exit set up by the Douglasville Police Department around 2:07 a.m. on April 18.