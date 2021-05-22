Ana forms ahead of Atlantic hurricane season

CASS COUNTY — While a chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms are forecast for the weekend, it won’t make a dent in Audubon County’s drought conditions. The light precipitation — between a tenth of an inch and a quarter on Saturday and up to three quarters of an inch Saturday night — won’t do much to water those May flowers, let alone improve soil moisture conditions, Chad Hahn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said. One hundred percent of Audubon and Cass counties are currently in an abnormally dry or D-0 drought designation, the first of five categories (abnormally dry, moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional drought).