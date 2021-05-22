newsbreak-logo
NHL

NHL Playoffs Daily 2021: Toronto Maple Leafs try to rally after John Tavares injury

By Greg Wyshynski
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs play their first game after captain John Tavares suffered a disturbing concussion in their Game 1 loss, and the Florida Panthers try to rally in the Battle of Florida as all-day hockey returns to the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins and...

NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Preview: Leafs host the Canucks for their last two matches of the season

Channel: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario, West, and Pacific. After handily beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1, the Leafs travel back home to play the Vancouver Canucks for two games. The Leafs have been rolling of late, winning three straight since the last mini-series with the Canucks. The power play looks significantly improved...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLawesemo.com

Power Plays: NHL DFS Picks & Top Stacks for DraftKings + FanDuel with John Tavares | 4/29/21

The NHL regular season is winding down, but there are still huge slates to discuss, including this 10-gamer ahead tonight. Let the folks at Awesemo help out by providing some NHL DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups tonight. The players listed below are here for any mix of reasons. It could be a good value by our premium NHL DFS projections, it could be low ownership via our NHL DFS ownership projections, or simply a player in a new role. Be sure to check our Premium Slack chat through the day for lineup changes or updates.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Quick Shifts: Why Canadiens must make Maple Leafs series nasty

A quick mix of the things we gleaned from the week of hockey, serious and less so, and rolling four lines deep. There is a disconnect between me and my golf clubs. 1. So many elements are lining up perfectly for the Toronto Maple Leafs playoffs — healthy bodies, an elite top six performing at its best, two rounds (minimum) of home ice, a dialed-in starting goalie — that it feels nitpicky to harp on the contender’s weakness.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two points in win

Tavares scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs' second line contributed their first two goals Thursday. Tavares had a hand in Alex Galchenyuk's goal 16 seconds in before scoring one of his own three minutes later. The 30-year-old Tavares has 48 points (18 tallies, 30 helpers), 153 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 53 contests as a reliable contributor in the top six.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Tavares Shakes His Head at Matthews’ Incredible Skill

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews scored a goal in Thursday’s game. That goal added to his team’s 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens and helped push the Maple Leafs to an eight-point North Division lead over the second-place Edmonton Oilers. By the way, that’s the biggest lead the first-place team has over the second-place team in any NHL division this season.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Joel Edmundson Fined For Tripping John Tavares

Montreal Canadiens, Joel Edmundson #44 (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) The Department of Player Safety strikes again. Joel Edmundson of the Montreal Canadiens has been fined $1000 dollars for an apparent “dangerous trip” involving John Tavares during last Saturday’s game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. Montreal’s Joel Edmundson has been...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Changes Himself, His Game & His Stick

The captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs was asked what items he needed to have with him as he entered the bubble last summer. While a lot of other guys answered video games, phones and movies, John Tavares said books. He also said he was reading Stillness is the Key by Ryan Holiday. I bought the book that day and started reading. Now, nine months later, we see what Tavares learned from the book and how he is utilizing it.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Tavares on the Leafs' final two games: 'We just want to keep rolling'

Other than coming out of their final two regular-season games without injuries, the Maple Leafs have a couple of goals in mind. In sixth place overall in the National Hockey League with 76 points before games on Tuesday, the Leafs, who have an outside shot at the Presidents’ Trophy, would like to move up the standings as high as possible.
NHLNHL

Bennett to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Panthers game

Center facing discipline for boarding Lightning forward Coleman. Sam Bennett will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. The Florida Panthers center is facing discipline for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Blake Coleman. The incident occurred at 11:46 of the third period in Tampa Bay's...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Every NHL Team’s Worst Contract

In the modern NHL, contract and salary cap management may be more critical than ever. With the cap kept flat due to the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams need to be thinking not only about the here and now, but about the long-term implications of any contract they sign. General managers who can minimize bad contracts will likely be the GMs who find the most success.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Initial tests positive

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tavares' (head) initial tests have come back clear and the center is communicating well and conscious, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports. This is encouraging news after Tavares left Thursday's contest with a scary-looking injury after suffering hard and incidental contact to his head....
NHLNHL

Lightning's Game 1 win intensifies rivalry with Panthers

Four lead changes, physical play highlight start of first all-Florida playoff series. The building was loud and the action intense with post-whistle scrums, lead changes, breakaway goals, returning stars producing, elite goalies making clutch saves, players diving into shooting lanes to block shots, crunching hits and so much more. Game...
NHLthepost.on.ca

A Stanley Cup is the next order of business for Connor McDavid. But when?

The next order of business for Connor McDavid is a Stanley Cup. But when?. Connor McDavid is easily the best player in the NHL. It’s no longer close, as his historic 2020-21 season attests. He’s been so dominant this year on the attack that only two other players in league history, Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe, have ever outscored the next group of top NHL scorers by a greater margin, according to research by Daryn Duliba.
NHLYardbarker

Predators Are Getting More From Duchene Than Scoresheet Shows

After a disappointing first-round exit to the Dallas Stars in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Nashville Predators needed a boost in offensive firepower. Their forwards produced a measly nine goals in six games, with Rocco Grimaldi accounting for a third of them. Players like Filip Forsberg and Craig Smith were held off the scoresheet, for the most part, notching an abysmal three points combined, which consisted of two goals, including an overtime winner from Smith. Viktor Arvidsson was nowhere to be found on the scoresheet and was invisible for a large portion of the series. Pekka Rinne’s outstanding performances were the only reason the team made it to double overtime in game six, let alone that far in the series.
NHLYardbarker

Predators: 3 Key Concerns Still Remaining

Have you ever wondered, “what makes something go viral?” What is it about, say, a guy chugging juice while skateboarding with Fleetwood Mac playing over the top that makes people describe the video as “encapsulating a mood,” leading millions of viewers to flock to it? Is there something calculated in the decision when creating content, or is it just plain luck and coincidence? Well, the likelihood is probably the latter.