Ambrosia in concert

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. In 1970, four young musicians from Los Angeles came together to create an invigorating style of music exploring progressive classical and world music that’s rooted in the soul of R&B. The result was Ambrosia, a soft rock band that garnered five hit singles, five Grammy nominations, heavy FM airplay, sold-out concerts around the world, and the respect and admiration of the musical community. They will be joined by Brad Thompson.