Theater & Dance

TITAS/Dance Unbound presents Pilobolus in the Garden

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Pilobolus in the Garden is a premiere outdoor site-specific performance commissioned by TITAS that will take audience members through a physically and emotionally moving performance experience that explores the vistas of the sculpture garden while exploring the nature of nature. A collaborative work between famed Pilobolus Dance Company and local dance, music, and creative writing artists of the Arts Magnet, this project promises to be a unique performance experience for everyone involved.

dallas.culturemap.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
