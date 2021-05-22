TITAS/Dance Unbound presents Pilobolus in the Garden
Pilobolus in the Garden is a premiere outdoor site-specific performance commissioned by TITAS that will take audience members through a physically and emotionally moving performance experience that explores the vistas of the sculpture garden while exploring the nature of nature. A collaborative work between famed Pilobolus Dance Company and local dance, music, and creative writing artists of the Arts Magnet, this project promises to be a unique performance experience for everyone involved.