Carbaret Drive-In presents Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. CarBaret Drive-In will open its second season with the 2001 John Cameron Mitchell adaptation of his own off-Broadway musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch. They'll also premiere the new North Texas short film That, in which a well-trained circus clown, down on his luck, decides to get in on the "scary clown" movie craze but soon finds out he doesn't have what it takes. And Harley Deville will kick-off the evening with a live performance.