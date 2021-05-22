Carbaret Drive-In presents Hedwig and the Angry Inch

"The ship grows its own crew." "If… it's a ship. If… they're crew." Hell yes – some extra dark space sci-fi! Blindsight is an incredible short film made by multiple collaborators. It took four year to complete and it's now ready to watch - thanks to tip from Neill Blomkamp; this does seem like something his Oats Studios would make as a proof of concept. A small team is sent from Earth to investigate evidence of an alien species and discovers they cannot trust their senses to reflect the reality of the world around them. Blindsight is a short "created by a collaborative group of designers and artists, and directed by Danil Krivoruchko. The film is based on the eponymous sci-fi novel by Peter Watts." This has some extraordinary visuals and some big ideas it explores by questioning humanity's place in the universe. A fascinating, must watch sci-fi short.