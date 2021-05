A patient in New Delhi suffering from COVID-19 waits to get admitted at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital April 23, 2021. (CNS photo/Danish Siddiqui, Reuters) She does not say it directly, but Beena Madhavath, U.M.I., seems quietly proud of the doctors, nurses and support staff of all stripes working with her at Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai, India, marveling at their commitment and stamina as they contend with what has proved to be a devastating second wave of Covid-19.