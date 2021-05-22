newsbreak-logo
Movies

Pegasus Film Festival

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. As the pandemic continues, Pegasus Film Festival has continued its focus on maintaining a creative outlet for high school students. Now in its sixth year, the Pegasus Film Festival,...

dallas.culturemap.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film#High School#Kindergarten#Falcon Events#Pegasus Film Festival#Students
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota Film Festival award winners announced

“Best Summer Ever,” a movie that puts a new spin on the teen musical genre, won the best narrative jury prize at the 2021 Sarasota Film Festival, which was presented at the CMX CinéBistro Siesta Key and online April 30-May 9. The film by Michael Parks Randa and Lauren Smittelli...
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Roxy Theater hosts second slate of film festival movie showings

As the pandemic infections have slowed local meeting venues and movie theaters are working their way back to full schedules and more robust seating. Muskogee's Historic Roxy Theater is no exception. The city's oldest theater venue and it's only art-house venue has steadily added a slate of events on its May and June schedules. One of those is the Barebones International Independent Documentary Film and Music Festival.
Burlington, IAKBUR

Snake Alley festival of film returns to Burlington

Burlington, Ia- After having to be canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 the snake alley festival of film will be returning to Burlington this summer. The festival will take place from August 5th through the 8th at the Capitol Theatre. The event will feature movies and screenplays that were originally...
San Francisco, CASFStation.com

GODZILLA’S MONSTER BASH FILM FESTIVAL

We are very excited to announce that WE ARE RE-OPENING THE BALBOA THEATER!!! On Friday May 14th we will team up with our friends at BAY AREA FILM EVENTS to host a weekend-long GODZILLA'S MONSTER BASH FILM FESTIVAL!!! Join us for 10 classic Godzilla flicks, including a 60th anniversary showing of MOTHRA, as well as vendors, artists, raffle prizes and more!!!
Austin, TX/Film

Film Festivals Are Back: Fantastic Fest 2021 and Sundance 2022 Details Revealed

After an extremely weird year of cancellations, adaptations, and virtual film festivals, things appear to be slowly inching back toward “normal” in the United States in the film fest lineup. Fantastic Fest announced today that this year’s event will be held in person in Austin, Texas, while new Sundance 2022 details reveal that next year’s festival will be another hybrid of in-person screenings and virtual ones.
Moviesshorelineareanews.com

LUNAFEST Film Festival May 16 offers feature films by and about women

The Junior League of Seattle is excited to host its inaugural LUNAFEST Film Festival on Sunday, May 16, 2021. This festival has 7 feature films by and about women. We invite you to support JLS’ mission by attending this virtual event that you can experience from the comfort of your home.
Movieskbia.org

True/False 2021 Film Festival Saw Decrease In Attendance

This year’s True/False Film Festival looked a little different than normal, including in its turnout. The annual event saw a turnout of approximately 9,500 this year. While lower attendance was expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this was down about 37,000 tickets from last year. Those in attendance accounted for...
Burlington, IAHawk Eye

Snake Alley Festival of Film coming back in August

The long-delayed Snake Alley Festival of Film will return to the Burlington Capitol Theater, 211 Third St., from Aug. 5 to 8. Previously announced films and screenplays in a handful of genres from around the world will be featured on the new dates as the festival shifts from June to later in the summer.
MoviesDeadline

Sundance Film Festival Sets Dates For Hybrid 2022 Edition

Organizers of the Sundance Film Festival said Thursday that next year’s fest will run January 20-30, 2022 and be a mix of in-person and virtual. The news comes after this year’s edition was all-virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We can’t wait to return to Park City, Salt Lake City...
Wisconsin Statetonemadison.com

Wisconsin Film Festival: Black inspirations and aspirations for a better future

Jason Fuhrman celebrates two prominent narrative features by Black directors—"The Inheritance" and "This Is My Desire"—included in the 2021 virtual fest. As I was studying this year’s festival guide, two films immediately jumped out. Ephraim Asili’s The Inheritance (2020) and the Esiri Brothers’ This Is My Desire (2020) felt particularly appropriate after a turbulent year of worldwide protests that, at their height, seemed to actually herald something of a paradigm shift in consciousness for the human race. Although the momentum of what became the single largest civil rights movement in history has waned considerably, the events of last summer planted the seeds for a better future.
MoviesWMDT.com

ACT hosting Spring Wild and Scenic Film Festival focused on food

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Assateague Coastal Trust is known in part for their Wild and Scenic Film Festival that lets people see different parts of the world through a screen. But now, the organization and other partners are putting on a special film festival focused on food. ACT’s Kathy Phillips joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to talk more about the special film festival.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Boulder International Film Festival set for June

BOULDER — The Boulder International Film Festival will run June 24-27, organizers announced in a press release. For its 17th annual running, the festival is temporarily being moved to June from its traditional March date. The opening night gala will take Friday, June 25, at the Chautauqua Green, with a screening to follow in the auditorium.
MoviesVulture

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival Will Be In-Person and Online

Film festivals are back, baby. Well, kind of. Sundance Institute has announced that its 2022 film festival will run from January 20 to 30 and take place both in-person and online. According to a release, the indie cinema event will return to Utah’s Park City, Salt Lake City, and “beyond.” The hybrid format comes after Sundance went completely virtual earlier this year, but still managed to generate unprecedented buzz for its film selection (the bidding war on CODA ended with a $25 million purchase from Apple TV+, the largest sale in Sundance’s history). Meanwhile, other film festivals across the country are gearing up to leave online events behind. The Tribeca Film Festival will run its 2021 lineup this summer from June 9 to 20 in exclusively outdoor screenings across New York City. Over in Texas, SXSW has set 2022 in-person dates from March 11 to 20, with an Austin public health official stating that he was confident the event would look “normal, or near-normal next year.” As normal as thousands of people from around the world gathering to watch movies together gets, anyway.
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

Kiwanis Film Festival News Story And the Winner Is...

Orofino Junior-Senior High School can now boast about award-winning filmmakers in their midst. Three current seniors won Best Documentary Film in this year’s Kiwanis Teen Film Festival with their film, Special Olympics Documentary. Annie Vaage, Mattie Drobish, and Arie Sween won a trophy and a check for $300. The festival...
MinoritiesWinston-Salem Journal

RiverRun Film Festival review: 'Landlocked'

It’s a quintessential film festival tear-jerker: A man named Nicholas (Dustin Gooch) reunites with his estranged transgender parent (Delia Kropp) to spread the ashes of his birth mother at sea. Timothy Hall’s "Landlocked" paves the way for a subtextual reflection on loss, grief, and identity, but runs out of road before it can arrive somewhere great.
MoviesThe Orvis Company

Friday Fly-Fishing Film Festival 05.14.21

Welcome to an all new edition of the Orvis News Friday Fly-Fishing Film Festival! Every week, we scour the Web for the best fly-fishing videos available and then serve them up for you to enjoy. This week, we feature a baker’s dozen videos with a real international flair. You’ll be transported to the South Pacific to Europe to Mexico to South America, with a few stops in between. There are a few humbler domestic fishing spots, as well.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Wisconsin Film Festival goes virtual

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Film Festival kicks off Thursday, with 116 movies and interviews with filmmakers all happening virtually. The film festival is a spring staple since its founding in 1999, bringing an average of over 100 movies to the event each year. Following last year’s canceled festival, films are back on display.