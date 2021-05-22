newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Warm Weekend

By Catherine Bodak
Fox 19
 3 days ago

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Warm, slightly humid air will stay over the FOX19 NOW viewing area through the weekend and into next week. Spotty showers will begin to develop north of the FOX19 NOW viewing area Sunday and in the Tristate Monday. The weekend will be dry, warm and humid with...

www.fox19.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammar#Sunshine#Rain#Spotty Showers#North#Tristate#Fox19#Title#Spelling#Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Rain & Thunder Monday Morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for rain and thunderstorms to develop Monday morning as we approach the morning drive. Monday’s high should reach 70 degrees with noticeably higher humidity. Rain and thunder chances continue Tuesday morning and Wednesday however, by the upcoming weekend expect sunshine and early summer temperatures. Eighty-degree temperatures...
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Dispatch

4-day forecast for Cincinnati

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cincinnati: Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Butler County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Hamilton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY...DEARBORN...NORTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND WESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 AM EDT At 944 AM EDT, radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Moores Hill, moving northeast at 55 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 45 mph Pea size hail Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Fairfield, Oxford, Forest Park, Harrison, North College Hill, Cheviot, Mount Healthy, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Bright, Hidden Valley, Ross, Cleves, Seven Mile, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Taylor Creek and Miami Heights. This includes the following Interstates I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 154 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 16. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.
Adams County, OHweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Hamilton; Highland; Montgomery; Preble; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Nightly closures this weekend on Western Hills Viaduct

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The bottom deck of the Western Hills Viaduct is scheduled to be closed nightly this weekend, according to the Cincinnati Department of Transportation & Engineering. It will shut down at the Harrison Avenue and Spring Grove Avenue exits starting at 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday.