Rock Band Maneskin Wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy

From exuberant pop to all-out brutality, via everything in-between, here are tQ's favourite albums and tracks of May 2021. I received my first dose of Pfizer vaccine yesterday, having heard from a friend of a friend of a relative of my partner that an old function hall in Woodford had some spares for walk-ins. When I got home I checked my emails and saw that I was invited to a gig. Typically, after a year and a half of waiting for such an opportunity, I'm busy that day, but nevertheless if I were to stretch for a sign, it's fitting that it was the first day in weeks that the rain clouds that have been clinging over London for the last month finally went away, leaving a balmy blue sky in their place. Not to labour the point too much, but it feels like things might be getting better.