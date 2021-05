It is nothing new for a Premier League title race to be decided at Old Trafford. Tuesday was the sixth time in the top flight’s modern era that events on Sir Matt Busby Way have resulted in the coronation of new champions. What might come as a surprise, though, is that Manchester City have now almost ‘won the title at Old Trafford’ as many times as United.Leicester’s win finally made the near-impossible task of catching City actually and properly impossible for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players. The same thing happened three years ago against West Bromwich Albion, who unexpectedly...