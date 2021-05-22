newsbreak-logo
Rent relief is on the way for some Jefferson County residents

By Chasity Maxie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Relief is on the way for some Jefferson County residents who have struggled to pay rent and utilities due to the coronavirus pandemic. The federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program has millions of dollars in it to cover rent, utilities and other expenses. Those who qualify must be able to prove they’ve been unable to make payments because of a financial hardship caused by the pandemic. $11.5 million is available to people in Jefferson County who are having a tough time making ends meet during this pandemic.

