‘It felt like a decent lap but I was down in P15’

Last week, we revealed F1® 2021’s cover stars. Let’s take a closer look at Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton is the first star on F1® 2021’s cover. Coming into the sport in 2007, Hamilton, paired at McLaren with two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso, immediately made his mark in the world of F1®. Not only did he beat his double-championship-winning teammate in his first season on the grid, he narrowly missed out the title by just one point. He has continued to break records throughout his career. In the 2020 season, Lewis equalled Michael Schumacher’s record of seven World titles, a feat many believed to be out-of-reach for years to come. With 2021 underway, Lewis is looking to enter the history books and win his eighth drivers’ title.