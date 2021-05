Valtteri Bottas showed his speed in practice once more as he was quickest in FP1 at the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix. The soft tyre was the way to go, and it was Bottas, not Lewis Hamilton, who put his Mercedes car in P1. Nikita Mazepin caused an early yellow flag for a spin at turn 8, before Robert Kubica beached his Alfa Romeo at turn 10 and brought out the red flag. The session was stopped for a little while, before resuming with less than 10 minutes to go.