newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Olympics-Sun Yang's career on the line at appeal hearing

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

By Farah Master

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The sporting future of swimmer Sun Yang, one of China's most celebrated athletes, will be decided next week in Switzerland when his appeal against an eight-year doping ban is heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The hearing, which is scheduled to run from May 25 to 27, will determine not only whether the 29-year-old multiple Olympic and world champion swims in the Tokyo Games but almost certainly whether he ever races again.

Requests from Reuters for comment from Sun and the Chinese Swimming Association about the hearing went unanswered.

The case will be closely watched by Sun's massive fan base in China as well as his rivals, including Duncan Scott and Mack Horton who staged protests against the Chinese swimmer at the last world championships.

Australian Horton dubbed Sun a "drug cheat" at the 2016 Rio Olympics because China's first male Olympic swimming champion had served a three-month ban for the use of a banned substance in 2014.

Worse was to follow for Sun after a chaotic out-of-competition doping test in 2018, which ultimately resulted in CAS handing down the eight-year ban in February 2020.

That decision came only after the international arbitration body had accepted an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency against a decision by swimming's world governing body FINA to let Sun off with a caution.

In December last year, Sun took his case to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court which upheld his challenge against the CAS panel, ruling that one of the judges had exhibited possible bias against Chinese people.

SMASHED VIALS

As a result, CAS will rehear the case, in private and via videolink, with a new three-member panel.

The hearing will look again at what happened during the test in September 2018, when Sun and members of his entourage smashed vials containing his blood samples.

The swimmer argued during the previous CAS hearing, which was marred by translation problems, that the testers had failed to prove their identity and behaved in an unprofessional manner.

The sanctions imposed by CAS were automatically lifted after the Swiss court's December decision so Sun would be free to swim in his fourth Olympics and defend his 200m freestyle title if cleared by the new hearing.

Sun did not swim in China's Olympic trials but would automatically qualify for the Tokyo team courtesy of his 200m and 400m gold medals at the 2019 world championships.

Horton refused to share a podium with Sun in Gwangju after finishing second in the 400m, a gesture emulated by British bronze medallist Scott after the 200m final.

Both swimmers faced a barrage of online abuse from Sun's compatriots for their protests, accused of anti-Chinese sentiment and racism.

While Sun has not been promoting the Games along with team mates Xu Jiayu and Zhang Yufei, he is continuing training as normal at home in Hangzhou, according to local media reports.

Sun's fans, however, have thronged to social media to support him, saying he has achieved "unprecedented success" and was a "legend" of Chinese swimming.

One fan called 'Love Story' wrote in a blog hosted by Chinese ecommerce platform NetEase that an eight-year ban for Sun, who would be 37 when the suspension expires, would be a devastating blow for Chinese swimming.

"No matter what the future is, we must support Sun Yang, hoping that he can be strong and have the courage to go on and not be crushed by the enemy."

(Reporting by Farah Master, editing by Ed Osmond)

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
147K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sun Yang
Person
Mack Horton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Hearing#Federal Court#International Arbitration#Drug Court#Cas#Fina#Videolink#Anti Chinese#Swimmer Sun Yang#British Bronze Medallist#Gwangju#Hangzhou#World Championships#Athletes#Tokyo#Australian Horton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
World
News Break
Supreme Court
Country
Switzerland
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Related
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Ahead of Olympic Summer, Swimming World’s Latest World Male Rankings

Ahead of Olympic Summer, Swimming World’s Latest World Male Rankings. How can we compare the world’s best swimmers across all different events? We can consider world records, gold medals, head-to-head record, versatility and a million other factors. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot comes down to how swimmers have taken advantage of their sparse opportunities to race major events. Add all that together, and you get this list of the top 25 male swimmers in the world just a few months out from the 2021 Olympic Games.
Sportsswimswam.com

Sun Yang Not Entered in Chinese National Championships, Contrary to Reports

After Chinese media reported last week that Sun Yang would participate in this week's National Championships, his name didn't appear on entry lists. Archive photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. Controversial World Record holding swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Sun Yang is not entered in this week’s National Championship meet in Qingdao,...
SportsBirmingham Star

Controversial Chinese swimmer Sun Yang handed Tokyo Olympics lifeline

China's star swimmer Sun Yang, who is fighting to save his career after a doping controversy, has been given new hope of competing at the Olympics after China said reigning world champions were eligible for Tokyo. The China Swimming Association's announcement came as the three-time Olympic champion prepares for a...
Swimming & Surfingperutribune.com

Mack Horton on swim rival Sun Yang: let's change the subject

SYDNEY (AP) — Two years after his controversial podium move at the world swimming championships, Australian Mack Horton still can't seem to shake off questions about the guy he intended to snub. Horton refused to stand on the podium next to Sun Yang at Gwangju, South Korea in 2019 after...
SportsSporting News

Alleged Doping Champion Swimmer Sun Yang's Tokyo Olympics Fate To Be Decided In Re-Trial

Alleged doping swimmer Sun Yang's Tokyo Olympics fate will be decided next week in a re-trial over three days, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has confirmed. The court has set May 25th-27th for the new hearing to be conducted via video link, with a verdict on whether the Chinese three-time Olympic gold medalist will travel to Tokyo expected before the games get underway in July.
SportsFrankfort Times

Swim star Sun Yang's 3-day retrial at sports court next week

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The retrial in three-time Olympic champion swimmer Sun Yang's doping case will be held over three days next week, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday. The court set May 25-27 for the hearing to be held in private by video link. Sun’s first hearing...
Sportsswimswam.com

CAS Sets Sun Yang Retrial Over Doping Incident for Next Week

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that a retrial for controversial Chinese swim star Sun Yang is set for next week. The retrial is in regards to an incident with a doping collection agent in September of 2018. Sun Yang was originally found guilty by CAS, and handed an 8-year ban, which Yang appealed to the Swiss Tribunal. The Swiss Tribunal then overturned the CAS ruling on the basis of racist tweets that were sent by the president of the CAS panel.
Foreign Policyspeaker.gov

Pelosi Remarks at Virtual Hearing on China, Genocide and the Olympics

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks at the Congressional-Executive Commission on China and the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission joint hearing, “China, Genocide and the Olympics,” which also featured testimony from pro-democracy and human rights experts. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:. Speaker Pelosi. Thank you very much, Mr....
Sportstriathlon.org

Olympic Qualification on the line at Friday's Mixed Relay in Lisbon

The first-ever Mixed Relay Qualification race will decide three more teams on the Tokyo 2020 start line over a super-sprint course. Three days of World Triathlon action get underway in Lisbon on Friday, with the first-ever Mixed Relay Olympic Qualification event set to decide three more teams on the Tokyo 2020 start line over a super-sprint course of 300m swim, 7.2km bike and 1.8km run.
SportsSwimInfo

Chinese Federation Opens Door For Sun Yang to Race at Tokyo Olympics

Chinese Federation Opens Door For Sun Yang to Race at Tokyo Olympics. As the Chinese Olympic Trials started on Friday, the controversial Sun Yang was missing from action, his status for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo still in limbo. Yet, the Chinese Swimming Federation has instituted a measure that will enable Sun to race at the Olympics if he is deemed eligible following his upcoming retrial with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on a doping violation.
Sportswhbl.com

Olympics-IOC still ironing out medical needs for teams at Tokyo Games

BERLIN (Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is still ironing out details of a policy by which national teams fly in additional medical staff for the Tokyo Olympics so as not to burden Japan which is struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The IOC’s coordination commission chief John...
SportsSwimInfo

Shayna Jack Hearing Set For Late June as Sport Integrity Australia Seeks to Have Her Doping Ban Extended

Shayna Jack Hearing Set For Late June as Sport Integrity Australia Seeks to Have Her Doping Ban Extended. Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) will be appealing the two-year doping suspension of Australian sprinter Shayna Jack after she tested positive for the banned substance Ligandrol before the 2019 World Championships. Jack’s four-year ban was reduced to two years after a hearing from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and SIA are appealing that verdict, asking for the full four-year ban to be served.
Sportsolympics.com

Olympic Highlights 25/05/2021

Addressing the final meeting of the IOC’s Coordination Commission for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, IOC President Thomas Bach said: “With just 65 days to go until the Opening Ceremony, we are now very delivery-focused. The athletes from all around the world are grateful to Japan for its diligent preparations, and are looking forward to safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games where they can finally shine.” The President also confirmed that as many as 75 per cent of the residents of the Olympic Village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination; and that there is good reason to believe that this figure will be well over 80 per cent at the time of the Games. (see also under “Commissions”).
Public Healthsportstalkflorida.com

The Tokyo Games Must Go On

Don’t worry, what pandemic, it’s really nothing. It must be good to know if you live in Japan that Thomas Bach and John Coates are not too worried that the country is experiencing a COVID-19 spike. After all, Bach and Coates have a Tokyo Olympics experience to present in less than two months and they really don’t intend to shut down the gala event because of COVID-19. The two seemingly are not worried that 10 areas in Japan are in a lockdown. Coates, the International Olympic Committee vice-president, recently said that it was now “clearer than ever” that the Games would be safe for everyone participating, as well as the general public in Japan. Coates is not a doctor, or an infectious disease expert but he knows everything will be safe. Japan’s doctors have told Bach and Coates to forget about holding the Olympics in Japan starting July 23rd. In Osaka, Japan’s third largest city and two and a half hours away from Tokyo by bullet train, things are getting worse. Hospitals are overflowing with COVID-19 patients. Additionally, 35,000 people, twice the number of those in the hospital, must stay at home with the disease and risk becoming seriously ill or sometimes dying before they can get medical care. But the Games Must Go On.
Worldswimswam.com

Great Britain Closes Out Euros with Championship Records in Both Medley Relays

Great Britain went out with a bang at the 2021 European Championships, downing the Championship Records in the final events Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Great Britain went out with a bang at the 2021 European Championships, downing the Championship Records in the final events: the men’s and women’s 4×100 medley relays. The men’s relay was first, taking Gold in 3:28.59, shattering their own Championship Record of 3:30.44, which they set at the 2018 Championships in Glasgow.