Discrimination and police brutality are nothing new, but last summer we saw a racial unrest unlike anything we’ve seen before. This forced more of us to confront Canada and the United States’ long history of racism. Public opinion of racism quickly shifted in the wake of the protest, with a huge jump in support for the BLM movement and acknowledgement of institutional racism, especially on social media. Has any of that support resulted in meaningful change? Dr. Moya Bailey, author of #HashtagActivism and Sandy Hudson, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement presence in Canada, discuss performative ally-ship and hashtag activism.