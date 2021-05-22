Gardening Q&A: What’s killing a reader’s redbud tree? Not lichens but a fungus.

What should I do about my damaged trees and shrubs? Rehabilitation or Removal?. Our office is getting calls daily about the winter damage we have received in our landscapes the last six months. And please, do call with those questions! Texas A and M had a really good article that the Tree Bank Foundation shared on Facebook this week. I shared it to our page: https://www.facebook.com/texasforestservice/photos/a.10150109293472176/10159963119732176/ The consensus of many experts across our region is to wait and see. It is very hard to do this for some. Before you fire up the chainsaws, give the trees some time. Fall is a great time to plant, so waiting now to evaluate and following up with fall re-planting would be best. Many are slow to leaf out, but we are starting to see progress. Many hollies, nandina, and others are beginning the road to re-leafing. The upper branches may appear dead, and some may be, but many left in place are beginning to grow from lateral buds along the branches.