Adviser: The challenges of identifying and measuring organizational unconscious bias

By SHELDON B. WRICE
Crain's Cleveland Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs humans, we each have our individual biases and preferences. There is nothing unnatural about it because we adopt these biases as part of our survival mechanisms. We are quite open about them and, indeed, conscious about the outcomes they can produce when we decide to activate them. However, we...

IN THIS ARTICLE
May 17. The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce will host a one hour virtual diversity webinar on “Unconscious Bias” Monday, May 24th 11 am until 12:00 pm. The program will feature Arlene Cash with Atrium Health and will be emceed by Dan Houston the Chair of the Chamber’s Diversity Council. Arlene will share how to identify and overcome unconscious bias and embrace diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
The Associated Press

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2021-- Words matter when building a culture of inclusion, equity, and belonging in the workplace; in fact, Workhuman ® research estimates implicit bias in the workplace is 20%-30% of written communications, even in a positive setting. As such, Workhuman has developed a new tool that improves how employees effectively and appropriately communicate. Inclusion Advisor uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect words and phrases in an employee award nomination that may contain unconscious bias, and it provides meaningful suggestions to replace with more appropriate language. It is an industry-first tool used within Workhuman’s Social Recognition ® platform specifically designed to stimulate an organization’s diversity, equity, and inclusion campaign.
Unconscious bias, also called implicit bias, occurs when individuals make judgments about people based on certain characteristics without even realizing they are doing it. A recent study showed 64% of workers surveyed “felt they had experienced bias in their workplaces during the last year, and, of those, 61% felt they experienced bias in the workplace at least once a month.”
Accurately establishing a home’s value is not just an important factor in real estate transactions and mortgage lending, it is integral to household wealth creation, as homeownership continues to be one of the primary pathways for Americans to build wealth. Inaccurate appraisals and valuations can impact the type of mortgage financing a potential buyer receives, whether a seller commands a fair value when selling their home, or whether a homeowner has opportunities to tap into home equity.
Companies have “wasted a fortune” trying to make middle-aged white men more "woke" in failed attempts to improve diversity, consultants have argued. Mind Gym, which advises blue-chip companies on workplace culture, said businesses should stop investing in “ineffective but expensive” strategies such as unconscious bias training and focus instead on realising the potential of new leaders from non-traditional backgrounds.
Though we would like to believe that biases do not exist in the workplace in 2021, they are very much still running rampant. Biases may be better disguised and not as outright obvious as they once were, but they still exist and continue to cause harm to many individuals. Confronting bias in the workplace is often a daunting task, especially if your boss is the one exhibiting the said biases. However, it is important to be an agent of change in this day and age.
After George Floyd was murdered last year, colleges and universities across the country are now focusing more attention on fighting racism and on improving equity and diversity. As Megan Schellong of member station WKAR reports, virtual reality is being used to help recognize unconscious biases. MEGAN SCHELLONG, BYLINE: Ayodele Dare...
On May 21, the Association for Psychological Science (APS) convened a panel of experts on policing and racism to discuss the latest scientific data and share insights into the factors behind racial bias during police encounters. Journalists were invited to attend this one-hour online presentation. Topics and speakers included:. Policing...
The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired more students to consider careers in healthcare. According to new data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, more people are now entering medical school than at any time in the last two decades. Although administrators are excited at the increase in applications for allied health, nursing, and medical programs, this surge has also led to discussions about the "new" university.
Sometimes when I ask myself why I’ve made a certain choice, I realise I don’t actually know. To what extent we are ruled by things we aren’t conscious of? – Paul, 43, London. Why did you buy your car? Why did you fall in love with your partner? When we...
The interaction patterns of employees in social and professional networks play an important role in the success of employees and organizations as a whole. However, in many fields there is a severe under-representation of minority groups; moreover, minority individuals may be segregated from the rest of the network or isolated from one another. While the problem of increasing the representation of minority groups in various fields has been well-studied, diver- sification in terms of numbers alone may not be sufficient: social relationships should also be considered. In this work, we consider the problem of assigning a set of employment candidates to positions in a social network so that diversity and overall fitness are maximized, and propose Fair Employee Assignment (FairEA), a novel algorithm for finding such a matching. The output from FairEA can be used as a benchmark by organizations wishing to evaluate their hiring and assignment practices. On real and synthetic networks, we demonstrate that FairEA does well at finding high-fitness, high-diversity matchings.
A lot of the discussion and research on employee engagement, or lack thereof, in the past year has focused on employee responsibility and actions that result in a lack of engagement, it is also clear that company culture and the actions of organizational leaders are creating problems too. However, Gallup research published in February shows that the actual culprit in engagement stories are company managers and executives.
The past few years in particular have seen an increasing emphasis on diversity training in businesses around the country, so you might think that bias in Human Resources departments is decreasing. However, a Yale University study found that scientists, who are by nature objective, discriminated against women: both male and female scientists considered men to be more competent than women, were more likely to hire them, and were willing to pay them $4,000 more per year.
After George Floyd was murdered last year, colleges and universities across the country are now focusing more attention on fighting racism and on improving equity and diversity. As Megan Shellong of member station WKAR reports, virtual reality is being used to help recognize unconscious biases.

MEGAN SHELLONG, BYLINE: Ayodele Dare works for Michigan State University in its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office. He's been testing a new virtual reality application called "A Mile In My Shoes." Users can download it for desktop or mobile through the Oculus app. The Oculus app, which works alongside an all-in-one virtual reality headset, includes goggles and controllers.
Resulting identity choices could influence search results, fundraising. A new series of studies to be published by Psychological Science show that White Americans associate the label “Blacks” with being targets of racial bias more than the label “African Americans.” The findings have implications for outcomes as varied as image search results, the tone of media coverage, and non-profit fundraising.
Philippe Clarinval, who leads the Carlton Hotel St. Moritz, is a mentor, executive coach, advisor and an expert on employee engagement. It’s a leadership misinterpretation I see frequently. Executives rise through the ranks of their company, but when reaching the top or moving to a new company, they sometimes fail to adapt to the new role. They rely on their former ways of being successful instead of adapting to the complexity and sophistication of the new position or learning the nuances of their new company. They keep trying to fit an old successful square peg into a new round hole.
Earlier, we reviewed the two defensive behavioral styles (passive-defensive and aggressive-defensive) as described in the Human Synergistic Organizational Culture Inventory. We’ll now look at the third and final style: Constructive. When highly effective, emotionally intelligent people come together in organizations, it is more likely that their dominant style will find...
As part of the ML Reproducibility Challenge 2020, we investigated the ICML 2020 paper "Learning De-biased Representations with Biased Representations" by Bahng et al., where the authors formalize and attempt to tackle the so called "cross bias generalization" problem with a new approach they introduce called ReBias. This report contains results of our attempts at reproducing the work in the application area of Image Recognition, specifically on the datasets biased MNIST and ImageNet. We compare ReBias with other methods - Vanilla, Biased, RUBi (as implemented by the authors), and conclude with a discussion concerning the validity of the claims made by the paper. We were able to reproduce results reported for the biased MNIST dataset to within 1% of the original values reported in the paper. Like the authors, we report results averaged over 3 runs. However, in a later section, we provide some additional results that appear to weaken the central claim of the paper with regards to the biased MNIST dataset. We were not able to reproduce results for ImageNet as in the original paper, but based on communication with the authors, provide a discussion as to the reasons for the same. This work attempts to be useful to other researchers aiming to use ReBias for their own research purposes, advising on certain possible pitfalls that may be encountered in the process.