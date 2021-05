Hello everyone! Sorry for the grammar, I use the Google translator. I have a failing physical disk problem on an HP Proliant DL380G6 server. The server has:. For some time now 1 146gb disk and 2 300gb disks have been blinking with the orange light, in addition to the green light. I assume they are slightly damaged, but I cannot find from vSphere Client where to see the status of the physical disks. I can see the cpu, the ram, the temperatures, power supplies etc .. but I can't see the status of the disks, and I can't even find where to read and manage the Raid.