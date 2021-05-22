Krotos Launch SFX Store And Starter SFX Library
Krotos, the company behind sound design products Dehumaniser, Reformer, Weaponiser and Igniter have today announced SFX Library Store and Starter Sound Effects Library. Krotos are renowned for providing high-quality audio content as part of their products, and every Krotos plugin comes packed with a library of assets to use as part of your designs or in your presets, through industry partnerships including Boom, SoundBits, SoundMorph, Paul Stoughton, and Sounddogs.www.pro-tools-expert.com