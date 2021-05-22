newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Krotos Launch SFX Store And Starter SFX Library

By Production Expert
pro-tools-expert.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrotos, the company behind sound design products Dehumaniser, Reformer, Weaponiser and Igniter have today announced SFX Library Store and Starter Sound Effects Library. Krotos are renowned for providing high-quality audio content as part of their products, and every Krotos plugin comes packed with a library of assets to use as part of your designs or in your presets, through industry partnerships including Boom, SoundBits, SoundMorph, Paul Stoughton, and Sounddogs.

www.pro-tools-expert.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sfx#Design Products#Sound Design#Audio#Website Design#Free Content#Downloadable Content#Product Design#Boom#Soundbits#Soundmorph#Magic#Company#Libraries#Offer Krotos#Sound Resources#Metadata#Industry Partnerships#Designs#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicsrekkerd.org

LFO Store launches Cinematica soundset for Korg Opsix synthesizer

LFO Store has announced the release of the Cinematica soundset for the Opsix FM synthesizer from Korg. Created by Anton Sacral Reason and Nick Chronos, this second soundset for the Opsix synth features a fresh batch of 40 presets. Cinematica is dedicated to motion picture sounds, moving sequences, and atmospheres...
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
Palmdale, CAAntelope Valley Press

Library launches new virtual series

PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, in partnership with members of the arts community in the Antelope Valley, is launching a new virtual Support the Arts series. The inaugural program will appear on the Library’s YouTube channel (Palmdale City Library) at 10 a.m., Saturday. It will feature local musician and weekly Antelope Valley Press Showcase columnist Jesse Davidson in an interview with Ian McCartor, a local singer/songwriter and hospice nurse, who combines his compassion and creativity to create “Legacy Songs.”
ComputersThe Windows Club

Best free Storyboard Creator tools to Visualize your Stories on Windows PC

A storyboard is a sequence of images and drawings that basically depict a narrative or story, like a film storyboard, comic strips, etc. It is a great tool for an artist to present their ideas in a powerful and effective way. In this article, I am going to mention the best free storyboarding tools that you can use to visualize and present your stories. Let’s check them out.
Electronicsrecordingmag.com

Antelope Audio announces Zen Q Synergy Core 14 x 10 bus-powered portable audio interface with onboard effects

Home » News » Antelope Audio announces Zen Q Synergy Core 14 x 10 bus-powered portable audio interface with onboard effects. SANTA MONICA, CA, USA: following hot on the heels of Zen Go Synergy Core, introduced earlier this year to widespread critical acclaim as the high-end professional audio equipment manufacturer’s first bus-powered, truly portable (4 x 8 USB-C) audio interface, Antelope Audio is proud to announce upcoming availability of its Zen Q Synergy Core bigger brother — effectively empowering small- to mid-sized studio setups with high-end technology to take the next step in their creative quest for high-definition audio as a 14 x 10 desktop bus-powered audio interface with ThunderboltTM 3 connectivity, combining Antelope Audio’s acclaimed AD/DA converters, Discrete ultra-linear mic pre-amps, and 64-bit AFCTM (Acoustically Focused Clocking) technology with impressive I/O capabilities and an accomplished collection of real-time-processed analog-modeled effects — as of May 20…
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Concept render imagines iPod Max Hi-Res audio solution for AirPods Max

Apple left many fans, in particular AirPods Max owners, baffled when it launched Apple Music’s new lossless tier without support for any of its headphones. The folks at 9to5Mac have created a concept product called the iPod Max to pair with the AirPods Max to deliver pristine lossless audio quality.
Electronicsmusictech.net

Review: Tonsturm SPCTRL EQ

SPCTRL EQ is an FFT-based filter plug-in made for sound design. By marrying an ‘anything goes’ curve editor with a bank of assignable modulators, SPCTRL EQ is designed to filter, shape and transform incoming audio in many complex-sounding ways without becoming over-complicated in operation. The cool, spacious interface features many...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Accusonus launches Voice Changer virtual sound designer effect plugin

Accusonus has announced the release of its new Voice Changer audio plugin, a virtual sound designer that allows you to create unique dialogue for your content. Quick and easy to use, Voice Changer can transform any voice with its powerful voice processing technology, featuring profiles for Character, Environment and Effect.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

NeuralPi Raspberry Pi guitar pedal equipped with a neural network

Musicians may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website this month providing details on how the Raspberry Pi mini PC can be used to create a guitar pedal with a neural network. NeuralPi is a Raspberry Pi guitar pedal using neural networks to emulate real amps and pedals. The project has been classed as an intermediate build and should take approximately five hours to complete. Creator Keith has provided full instructions, component list and code to help you build your very own using the Raspberry Pi 4 model B which can be purchased for less than $50.
Computersrekkerd.org

United Plugins Voxessor audio effect for voice on sale at 50% OFF

United Plugins has launched a sale on the Voxessor plugin, offering a 50% discount on the audio effect designed to help you get the perfect voice-over in no time. The plugin automatically fixes volume imperfections caused by the speaker’s performance to achieve a smooth and flawless voice-over flow. A voice...
LifestyleSynthtopia

New ‘Blade Runner’ Inspired Patch Library For u-he Diva, The Tyrell Collection

Echotaylor has introduced The Tyrell Collection, a preset library for u-he Diva that’s inspired by the seminal Vangelis synth score to Blade Runner. “If one soft-synth could capture the spirit of the analog synths found in Nemo Studios back in 1981, it is u-he Diva. With its wide range of modeled vintage components and effects, along with versatile panel-swapping functionality, it was the hands-down best choice for the creation of The Tyrell Collection.
Computersrekkerd.org

Producertech launches Future Funk Production Techniques tutorial course

Producertech has released its latest video tutorial course Future Funk Production Techniques, in which producer Jafunk takes you through a workﬂow where he builds up beats and melodies using sampling and synthesizing techniques, to create a Future Funk arrangement from scratch. The course contains 6 modules with over 2 hours...
Designweandthecolor.com

Bauhaus Poster Designs — Vector Templates

Get some super-stylish Bauhaus-inspired poster designs as fully editable vector templates. Available on Adobe Stock, these beautifully designed Bauhaus poster templates have been created by @Tartila. Thanks to the use of fully editable vector graphics, you can customize each poster in any possible way. The modern and minimalist design is well suited for a wide range of topics. Using simple geometric shapes along with colors of red, blue, and yellow, these posters convey nice Bauhaus aesthetics.
SoftwareLumia UK

Visual Studio 2019 v16.10 and v16.11 Preview 1 are Available Today!

We are excited to announce the release of Visual Studio 2019 v16.10 GA and v16.11 preview 1. This release makes our theme of developer productivity and convenience Generally Available to Visual Studio users! We’ve added C++20 features, improved Git integration, improved profiling tools, and a host of features that accelerate productivity.
Computersrekkerd.org

Save up to 80% on Eventide Audio’s H9 Plug-in Series

Eventide Audio has launched a limited time promotion with discounts of up to 80% off on the H9 Plug-in Series audio effect plugins. The sale includes Blackhole, CrushStation, Crystals, MangledVerb, MicroPitch, Octavox, Rotary Mod, ShimmerVerb, Spring, TriceraChorus, and UltraTap. Individual plugins are only $39 USD each, while the H9 Plug-in Series Bundle comprising all 11 plugins is $299 USD (regular $499 USD).
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Epomaker AK84S aluminium wireless mechanical keyboard $69

An affordable aluminium wireless mechanical keyboard has been launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the Epomaker AK84S. Supporting both Windows and Mac operating systems the keyboard is equipped with silicone keycaps and hotswapple Gateron or Proprietary Chocolate Switches depending on your preference. Backer early bird pledges are...