Krotos Launch SFX Store And Starter SFX Library

Musicians may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website this month providing details on how the Raspberry Pi mini PC can be used to create a guitar pedal with a neural network. NeuralPi is a Raspberry Pi guitar pedal using neural networks to emulate real amps and pedals. The project has been classed as an intermediate build and should take approximately five hours to complete. Creator Keith has provided full instructions, component list and code to help you build your very own using the Raspberry Pi 4 model B which can be purchased for less than $50.