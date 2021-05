The Penns Manor School Board on Thursday night approved their preliminary 2021-2022 budget, which holds the line on tax increases. The budget comes to $18,569,280 in expenses and revenues of $18,358,532. To cover the budget gap, the district will borrow $210,748 from their fund balance. While the budget figures may not change, Superintendent Daren Johnston said that how the budget gap will be filled could change.