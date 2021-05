This season has been a rollercoaster for the Los Angeles Lakers. They started off the season as one of the best teams in the NBA and they looked poised to repeat as champions. Unfortunately, things quickly devolved for the team as Anthony Davis and LeBron James both got injured at inopportune times. As a result of these injuries, the Lakers have been tanking in the standings and if they don't win their final two games, they could be forced into a play-in situation.