Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Up to six people from different households will be able to meet indoors at pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales from Monday. As Wales' Covid case rate continues to fall, its first minister, Mark Drakeford, has confirmed indoor hospitality can reopen from 17 May - in line with similar rules in England and Scotland. Mr Drakeford said extra funding will also be made available for hospitality businesses still affected by Covid restrictions to "support firms and safeguard jobs". Check Covid rules where you live.