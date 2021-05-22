newsbreak-logo
Celebrity Birthdays: May 22

dbrnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Bernie Taupin, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Michael Kelly, Novak Djokovic, Tommy John and more.

TV & VideosFOX 11 and 41

Ewan McGregor as ‘Halston’ & More True Stories to Stream on Netflix

Never heard of Roy Frowick? You may know the Iowa native by his middle name, Halston, the famed designer who revolutionized fashion and became as big as the stars he dressed. This limited series from Ryan Murphy, starring Ewan McGregor (above, with Krysta Rodriguez, who plays pal Liza Minnelli), chronicles his career in the 1970 and ’80s through the dark days before his death in 1990. Exec producer Daniel Minahan, who also directed, calls the rise and fall “the most classic American story.”
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Is Mark Ronson About to Be Meryl Streep’s New Son-in-Law?

It looks like Meryl Streep might soon be welcoming music producer Mark Ronson to the family, after her daughter Grace Gummer was photographed wearing a new diamond ring. In pictures obtained exclusively by Page Six, Gummer and Ronson can be seen strolling around London on Saturday with the actress wearing a black turtleneck and jeans under a tan trench coat with a large diamond ring on her left hand ring finger. In the photos, the couple—who have reportedly been dating since last year—are all smiles, kissing, throwing their arms around one another, and walking hand-in-hand. But affianced or not, the pair are clearly serious about each other as they got lunch and spent the afternoon with Ronson’s mom, Ann Dexter-Jones. In March, The Sun reported that they had been quietly dating “for several months” and Ronson had already met both Gummer’s famous mom and dad, sculptor Don Gummer. “Mark is pretty private, so he has kept the whole relationship low-key but it really seems to be heating up,” a source told the outlet at the time, adding, that both parents “seemed to like him, which is a good sign. It would be daunting for any guy to try to charm Meryl Streep.”
Chicago, ILHollywoodChicago.com

Sarah Polley

CHICAGO – If you’ve ever worked retail or in the service industry, you’re aware of the mental and physical state lovingly known as “Cruise Control”. That’s when the crippling monotony of everyday life forces our body into a sort of energy-saver setting that is meant to keep us from having psychotic mental breaks on a semi-regular basis. A sort-of zombie mode, if you will.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Books Like MAMMA MIA!

I’ve been on the hunt for books like Mamma Mia! my whole life. I always joke that I watched Mamma Mia! too many times in my formative years and that’s why I’m obsessed with Pierce Brosnan in white linen pants, ABBA, and literally every musical that has ever been made. My birthday after the film came out was Mamma Mia!–themed, with plates and napkins plastered with the cast and everything. I talked through the entire movie. How my friends remained my friends after that, I haven’t a clue.
TV Seriesonscreenasia.com

‘Friends: The Reunion’ to premiere exclusively on HBO Go and HBO

Friends: The Reunion special will debut same time as the U.S. on Thursday, May 27 at 3.01pm exclusively on HBO GO, with a same-day broadcast on HBO at 9 pm. Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.
Celebritiesforeverdelmarva.com

Showbiz Lowdown

Alex Rodriguez took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to share that he’s stepping “into a new beginning,” as his ex Jennifer Lopez reunited with Ben Affleck in Miami. The former baseball star wrote, “I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearly out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”
Moviespurewow.com

This Rachel McAdams Flick Is the New #10 Movie on Netflix (& It’s About a Mysterious Murder)

Rachel McAdams is widely known for starring in Mean Girls, About Time and The Notebook, but we’ve never seen her like this. We’re talking about State of Play, a thriller film that stars the actress as a curious reporter. Although the flick originally premiered back in 2009, it recently claimed the number ten spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind popular titles like Army of the Dead, Sabotage, The Woman in the Window, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Jungle Beat: The Movie and The Whole Truth.)
Deadline

‘SmartLess’ Podcast From Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes & Will Arnett Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: SmartLess, the podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, has signed with CAA. The trio launched the series last July and have produced nearly 50 episodes. Each episode, one of the hosts introduces a mystery guest to the other two. Guests have included Vice President Kamala Harris, George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Ricky Gervais, Bryan Cranston, Paul McCartney, Tina Fey, Awkwafina, W. Kamau Bell, Stacey Abrams, Billie Eilish and Megan Rapinoe.
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Could Kate Winslet (‘Mare of Easttown’) Challenge Mbedu or Taylor-Joy?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Jesse Plemons Joins HBO Max’s “Love”

Jesse Plemons (“Game Night,” “I’m Thinking of Ending Things”) has been cast opposite “WandaVision” star Elizabeth Olsen in the original limited series “Love and Death” at HBO Max. Inspired by the true-crime book “Evidence of Love,” the limited series follows two church-going couples, enjoying small-town family life in Texas, until...
The Moose 95.1 FM

Whoa! Mark Wahlberg Unrecognizable in Movie About Helena Priest

There has been a ton of tv and movie talk when it comes to Montana lately. Of course, it was all the buzz when "Yellowstone" was filming in Missoula and the surrounding areas last year. Earlier this month, we saw Alec Baldwin was in Billings to film a movie called "Supercell" that will focus on a storm chaser following in his father's footsteps. And just this week there was word of a new Robert Duvall film that's filming in Montana - and tells the story of a sheriff's deputy in central Montana.
Moviesbest-of-netflix.com

The best Helena Bonham Carter films and series on Netflix

“If you’re a queen, you’re powerless, so I’d probably demote myself and go shopping.”. Wildly successful and critically acclaimed British actor Helena Bonham Carter is celebrated for her incredible perfectionism, talent and versatility. While Potterheads will absolutely despise yet be in awe of her incredibly psychotic performance as the evil Bellatrix Lestrange with her blood-curdling cackle, foul mouth and affinity for torturing Muggles, Carter has too many feathers to add to her hat. Clad in an all-black ensemble with her messy curly hair, twirling her wand in her fingers, Carter had an interesting insight into her character: “She looks like a warrior. I mean, Bellatrix does mean warrior. And she’s also a bit of a fatale. She’s the right hand of Voldemort, and the only woman death eater.”
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Daytime Emmy’s, Tessa Thompson, Johnny Knoxville and More!

DAYTIME EMMY’S DROP: Alex Trebek earned a posthumous nod, and Drew Barrymore received her first Daytime Emmy nom as Talk Show Host. Emmy's will be issued in 40 categories on June 25th on CBS. ABC’s General Hospital led the noms with 21, followed by fellow soaps The Young and the Restless (CBS) and Days of Our Lives (NBC), which grabbed 11 nods each; and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, scoring nine nods.