Man shot by Miller County deputy

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — An officer involved shooting is under investigation in Miller County. The Sheriff’s Office called in the Missouri Highway Patrol after a 35 year old man was shot by a deputy around 2:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, during a domestic disturbance near St. Anthony. Initial information is that two deputies were trying to apprehend the man when he got a rifle and approached the deputies. One deputy fired, critically wounding the man. The suspect was flown to a local hospital for treatment.