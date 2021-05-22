newsbreak-logo
Miller County, MO

Man shot by Miller County deputy

By Donnie King
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLER COUNTY, Mo. — An officer involved shooting is under investigation in Miller County. The Sheriff’s Office called in the Missouri Highway Patrol after a 35 year old man was shot by a deputy around 2:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, during a domestic disturbance near St. Anthony. Initial information is that two deputies were trying to apprehend the man when he got a rifle and approached the deputies. One deputy fired, critically wounding the man. The suspect was flown to a local hospital for treatment.

www.kmzu.com
