During the May holidays from April 30 to May 10, 2021, Sochi Airport served 372,409 passengers. This is 95% more than in the same period of 2019 when passenger traffic was just over 170 thousand people. The airport served the most passengers on the last day of April. For 11 days Sochi airport received 2,716 arrivals and departures and handled 2,370 tons of baggage in total. The most popular routes were Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, and Novosibirsk.