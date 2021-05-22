newsbreak-logo
Atlantic, IA

Ana forms ahead of Atlantic hurricane season

Muscatine Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has formed, Subtropical Storm Ana. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the latest forecast on Ana and a look at another disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.

muscatinejournal.com
City
Atlantic, IA
Atlantic Hurricane Season
