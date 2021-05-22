$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen During 2018 World Cup Recovered From Russian Forest
Authorities in Russia uncovered buried treasure of sorts. More than $2 million worth of diamonds and gems were dug up in a forest in the city of Kazan. They are believed to be loot from a heist carried out during the 2018 World Cup. Kazan was one of the cities to host soccer games during the tournament. The jewelry was stolen while it was being transported for display at an expo. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.www.msn.com