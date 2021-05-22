newsbreak-logo
Nascar Driver Bubba Wallace’s Social Activism Attracting Sponsors And Keeping Him A ‘Good Busy’

By Greg Engle
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bubba Wallace is about a quarter of the way through his first season, not only with a new team, but with a team that’s new. The popular Nascar driver is one busy guy. Wallace is in his fourth full time season in Nascar’s top tier Cup series. He left Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of last season and signed with 23XI Racing, a joint venture between NBA legend Michael Jordan and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin. He scored his best finish of the season last weekend coming home 11th at Dover International Speedway.

