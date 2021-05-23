newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

'Class Of Great Resilience:' Alton High School Honors Its Seniors With Parade Friday Night

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEE VIDEO: ALTON - Alton High School had another special Senior Parade Friday night staged on Discovery Parkway with a drive around the Liberty Bank Amphitheater and eventually down State Street in Alton. Redbird led the parade, followed by new Alton Mayor David Goins and his wife, then the proud seniors in vehicles with parents. The Alton Police Department was the escort for the parade. The parade began at 7 p.m. and was once again a strong celebration for a senior class that Alton Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Education
Alton, IL
Cars
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Street#Alton Alton High School#Alton Continue Reading#Liberty Bank Amphitheater#Discovery Parkway#Drive#Parents#Mayor#Police#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Cars
Related
Wood River, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

EHS Senior Olivia Melosci Captures 2021 Midwest Members Credit Union Scholarship

WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is pleased to announce the winner of the 2021 Midwest Members Credit Union Scholarship. The scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, was awarded to Edwardsville High School Senior Olivia Melosci. Olivia was involved in many activities and organizations while her time at Edwardsville High School including volleyball, Interact Club, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Environmental Club, Animal Rescue Club and Breast Cancer Awareness Club Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association Announce Scholarship Recipient Reiley Clark of Alton

ALTON - Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association is proud to announce Professional Women in Building 2021 Scholarship Recipient Reiley Clark of Alton. Aside from her valued assistance in her community, she also served as a leader in her extracurricular activities that enhance her well-being and her theological indulgences: -Math League-Redbird Nest-Soccer-Football Cheer-Competitive Cheer-NHS-Chamber Advanced Choir-ILMEA All District Choir-Teacher’s Assistant-Physics Club-Spanish Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Granite City's Aubory Bugg Places Second, Wins $6,000 in Scholarship Funds From 11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition

ST. LOUIS – On May 24th the fourteen finalists of the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition competed in a televised event broadcast on Nine PBS . Students vied for $50,000 in college scholarships, cash awards and special prizes. A full list of prizes and winners along with official event information can be found on the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation’s website . This year’s competition winners were revealed at the conclusion of the Nine PBS broadcast. $8,000 First place Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

One Vehicle Lands In Woody's Chicken Parking Lot: First Responders Rush To Serious Crash At Northport and Martin Luther King Drive

Godfrey Fire Protection District and Alton Fire Department first responders rushed to a serious two-vehicle crash at Northport Drive and Martin Luther King Drive close to the Godfrey/Alton border around 9 a.m. Tuesday. One of the vehicles careened off the road onto the Woody's Chicken parking lot. The other vehicle came to rest in the intersection. Both vehicles were damaged seriously. Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer said two individuals were taken to the hospital from the Continue Reading
Saint Clair County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

St. Clair County Transit District Debuts New Trolley at Scott Air Force Base, Honoring Servicemen and Women

BELLEVILLE - In advance of Memorial Day, the St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) today debuted its new SCCTD Trolley at Scott Air Force Base (SAFB). Designed to honor local servicemen and women, the SCCTD Trolley will replace the service vehicles on both the 21 and 21X Shuttle Routes currently offered at SAFB. The cost to ride is $1. The SCCTD Trolley is a 29.5-foot Gillig bus that has been retrofitted as a cable car classic. The trolley’s exterior features silhouettes of aircraft Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Young Male Crash Victim Rescued From Creek Bed In 'Serious Condition,' Rushed To St. Louis Hospital

EDWARDSVILLE - The driver of a pickup truck that landed in a creek bed Monday night across from Lincoln Middle School off Illinois Route 157 was transported with serious injuries to a St. Louis hospital, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said Tuesday morning. Chief Whiteford did not specify the age of the crash victim, but said it was a young male driver. “The initial report to the fire department was the pickup truck was on fire in a creek bed and we were able to put the fire ou Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Police/Fire Work Scene After Driver Ejected In Crash Across From Lincoln Middle School In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police and Edwardsville Fire Department worked a scene around 10 p.m. Monday when a truck ran off the road and landed in a creek across from Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville off Illinois Route 157. The driver of the truck in the single-vehicle accident was ejected and transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries. Edwardsville Fire Department treated the driver at the scene and Edwardsville Police Department monitored traffic in the area. Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Native Stacey Noble Loveland Rejoins SSP As Director Of Operations

ALTON - Stacey Noble Loveland has rejoined SSP as the Director of Operations. She previously worked as the Care Transitions Coordinator and since has held various positions throughout the community including Director of Resident Services as well as served as Executive Director of two senior living communities. Noble-Loveland earned her Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Greeneville College and also holds a Master’s in Gerontology from Lindenwood University. Noble-Loveland Continue Reading
Alton, ILTelegraph

No injuries in Alton fire at Mayfield and Dorothy avenues

ALTON — An Alton firefighter waits for water after arriving at a house on the corner of Mayfield and Dorothy avenues about 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. The rear of the structure was heavily involved in flames when firefighters arrived. Alton firefighters called for a mutual aid box alarm bringing East Alton firefighters to the scene.
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Fire Department With The Help From East Alton Battle Structure Fire Thursday Evening

ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a back porch on fire Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m at the corner of Mayfield Avenue and Dorothy Avenue in Alton. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the back porch was on fire and it had spread to the house. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down in quick fashion and were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the house. East Alton Fire Department was called for mutual aid to assist Alton while they battled the fire. No Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Firefighters Not Only Battle Fires And Perform First Responder Acts, But Also Keep Outside Areas Clean

ALTON - The City of Alton firefighters are found not only battling fires or other sorts of first responder acts, but each day comb the area near both stations in the community to keep the outside area clean. Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said one of the daily chores for the entry level firefighters is to police both firehouses and that involves trash pickup. Chief Jemison said the firefighter profession is all about community service and does entail everything from emergency calls, fires an Continue Reading
Madison County, ILadvantagenews.com

Prather school recognized as Madison County's Green Team of the Year

Prather Elementary School has been named the 2021 Madison County Green Schools Program Green Team of the Year. The Madison County Green Schools Program Green Team of the Year award recognizes students and/or staff that demonstrate a commitment to organizing, managing, and leading conservation-related activities as part of the Madison County Green Schools Program.
Madison County, ILadvantagenews.com

Civic Memorial seniors recognized as Eagles of the Year

Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Eagles of the Month program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500 Eagles of the Year scholarship each at the end of the school year.