For a number of years now, former two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade has told everyone who would listen that he could defeat Canelo Alvarez if he was only given the chance. The Rhode Island native has chased a showdown with the Mexican star when both were campaigning at 154 and 160 pounds. Even now, with Alvarez currently one weight class higher, Andrade has repeatedly stated that he would have no issue with moving up in weight to make the fight happen.